Jamaican Gingerbread: Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It may be summer, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some treats that have all the flavors of autumn. It is National Gingerbread Day, after all! Omario from New Orleans East sent Test Kitchen Taylor a recipe that will give you a taste of fall during this hot, hot summer.

Jamaican Gingerbread

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

3/4 cup butter or margarine, softened

2 eggs

3/4 cup molasses

1 cup boiling water

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

4 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground pimento (allspice)

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1/4 tsp salt

Heat oven to 350°F. Grease 2 (8×4-inch) loaf pans with shortening or cooking spray; set aside.

In mixing bowl, beat brown sugar and butter on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs; beat well.

In a small bowl, stir molasses and water until well mixed; beat into brown sugar mixture.

In a large bowl, blend flour with baking soda, baking powder and spices.

Gradually add dry ingredient to the mixing bowl and beat until well blended.

Spoon batter evenly into baking pans and bake about 30 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool in pans on cooling rack 15 minutes; remove from pans.

Serve warm with ice cream or cool completely and store. Storage tip: Wrap tightly and store in refrigerator

