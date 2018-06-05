× Former Biloxi Mayor A.J. Holloway dies at 79

BILOXI – Longtime Biloxi mayor A.J. Holloway has passed away at 79.

Holloway served as mayor for 22 years, from the early days of casino gambling in Biloxi through Hurricane Katrina.

“He was a force,” Current Biloxi mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said. “He was always in it, and that smile was infectious.”

A Biloxi native, Holloway attended Biloxi High School before going on to play football at the University of Mississippi.

“He was a legend,” Gilich said. “One of my first memories was playing football with his brother Donnie. I remember like it was yesterday. I thought ‘I’m playing football with A.J. Holloway’s brother. Then there was that ballgame with Gulfport. The whole town was like ‘All the Way Holloway.’ He was a legend in so many ways.”