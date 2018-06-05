Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons to headline 20th annual Voodoo fest

NEW ORLEANS – Tickets are on sale for the 20th annual Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, which will feature headliners Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino and Arctic Monkeys.

ODESZA, Martin Garrix, A Perfect Circle, Modest Mouse, Marilyn Manson, and local favorites The Revivalists are among the many artists scheduled to appear on Halloween weekend.

More than 65 acts will perform on four stages in City Park October 26 to 28.

Three day general admission, Loa VIP and Platinum tickets are all on sale now.

