NEW ORLEANS — Just in time for summer, Blue Bell has resurrected a favorite flavor.

The creamery announced on Twitter this week the release of Southern Blackberry Cobbler, “a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.”

It’s in stores now.

The last flavor release for Blue Bell was March 26, when Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough hit the store shelves.