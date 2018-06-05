Apple’s new defense against phone addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOSE, Calif -- Apple just revealed some surprising new technology that helps limit customers device usage.

They're calling it "Screen time."

Primarily focused on families and children, the new feature is in the upcoming iOS 12 software update is designed to reduce interruptions and manage "Screen Time."

It not only allows you to manage your own time on the device but your families. Now you will be able to digitally control how much time your children spend on their iPhone or iPad. Which will likely translate in to less yelling around the dinner table.

If you, yourself, feel like you might be spending too much time on a specific app, the update will allow you to establish boundaries so whenever you start pushing the limit, you will receive notifications.

Apple decided to pursue such drastic measures after numerous studies showed the addictive nature of their devices.