$15K reward offered for info on shooting death of 4-year-old and her father

LAPLACE, La. — Authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish are offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the May 29 shooting deaths of Cameron Mack and his 4-year-old daughter in LaPlace.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Cameron Mack was carrying his daughter Cali and groceries upstairs to their apartment in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle in LaPlace, when a gunman came out of the darkness and fired multiple shots, killing both of them.

Detectives believe Cameron Mack was targeted, but the motive is not clear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website.