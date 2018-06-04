Woman shot in mouth during shootout in Central City bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A 24-year-old woman was shot in the mouth early this morning in Central City.

The woman was inside her bedroom around 4:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Lasalle Street when a man began banging on the door, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

When the victim’s aunt answered the door, the man pushed the door open and knocked down the aunt.

He then opened the door to the bedroom the victim was in with another man and opened fire.

The man in the bedroom with the victim returned fire, and the victim was shot on the upper lip, according to the NOPD.

No other injuries have been reported.