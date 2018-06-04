That’s a wrap! What Tamica Lee learned from ‘Southern Charm New Orleans’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The first season of Bravo's "Southern Charm New Orleans" starring News with a Twist co-host Tamica Lee has come to an end.

The eighth episode of the New Orleans-based reality show aired Sunday night (June 3), leaving fans wondering what the cast is up to a year after the show filmed -- and what the future holds for a second season.

"Southern Charm New Orleans" follows the lives of Tamica Lee; Barry Smith, local businessman and Tamica’s husband; Justin Reese, a personal injury lawyer for The King Firm and sports agent; Jeff Charleston, a former New Orleans Saints player; his wife, Reagan Charleston; and Jon Moody, a local artist.

Season one was loaded with drama and New Orleans-isms, and Tamica quickly earned her reputation for not holding back, especially after a French 75 or two.

After a successful season one and high hopes for a season two, what did Tamica learn from her first reality TV gig?

"I’m shocked that people gave me such a hard time about being exactly who I am," she said. "People really see me on TV, see me at events, see my Instagram … and that’s who I am, but when you go deep … behind the doors, there’s a lot of stuff that goes on. I can’t be perfect at all times."

As for the rest of the cast, we learned from Tamica that Justin is still a lawyer and sports agent at The King Firm -- and he's still with his girlfriend Kelsey. No, he has not asked her to marry him yet.

Jon Moody is still "loving himself and his art," while Tamica's husband Barry is still focused on his gym and his sports apparel line.

Perhaps the biggest bombshell to come out a day after the finale is that Jeff and Reagan Charleston have separated after six years of marriage.

"Jeff and I have decided to separate and are devoting time to re-establishing a great friendship while focusing on personal growth apart," Reagan told PEOPLE magazine. "We are looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for us."