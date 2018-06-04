School’s out for summer, but not for criminals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for whoever burglarized a Head Start facility. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at May 30 at the Total Community Action Head Start building in the 2100 block of Pace Boulevard in Algiers.

Surveillance video shows the man walking through one of the classrooms. According to workers, the crime happened at about 2:00 in the morning and four laptop computers were stolen.

Workers say that the man scaled the fence surrounding the property then broke into the building.

The surveillance video shows a man who police describe as wearing long, black basketball shorts, a white Adidas t-shirt, and a white baseball cap.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 375 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.