Jesse Duplantis says he’s not asking for donations for his latest Jesus jet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Jesse Duplantis Ministries of Covenant Church in Destrehan sent another video message to his followers this weekend.

Duplantis wanted to clarify that his goal was not to raise money to fund the purchase of a new private jet but to have followers join him in "Believing" in God to make it happen.

Duplantis argued that many people have contacted him to say that they want to "Get involved in that new plane you're believing for."

He also joked that he was not upset by news coverage of his previous video posted on May 21. He said he's excited to get so much press.

Although it would be the ministry's fourth plane, Duplantis says he gave the first two to other ministries and would donate the current one if he successfully acquires a new jet.