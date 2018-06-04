Hurricane season is here: How to storm proof your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Hurricane season is here, and all it takes is one severe storm to damage your home.

That's why WGNO meteorologist Adam Bowles made a quick safety stop at Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen's house to make sure his house was ready to weather any storm.

Here are some tips for preparing your home:

Trim your branches: Be sure to remove any branches that could blow up against your home during strong winds. Remove loose objects in your yard: You have to pick up any loose objects like lawn chairs, grills, and umbrellas that could get blown around in high winds. Board up your windows: It's important to board up your windows to protect them from flying debris. Park your car away from trees: Be sure to do this so a tree doesn't fall on top of your car. If there are too many trees around, ask a friend or a neighbor to share their garage or carport.

For more on hurricane season, visit our hurricane preparedness page.