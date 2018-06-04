Hurricane Preparedness: Flood Insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you don't have flood insurance you need it. That's the topic of this hurricane preparedness segment. Flood insurance is offered by the National Flood Insurance Program.

If you're not required to have it by law then most likely it's only a few hundred dollars per year.

Keep in mind flooding is not covered by normal homeowners insurance. This is a separate policy that you need to purchase. It can take up to 30 days to go into effect so get it now.

Talk with your insurance agent to make sure you are fully covered this hurricane season.