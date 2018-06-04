ST. MARY PARISH, LA---Four men escaped from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The jail is located southeast of Lafayette. The three men are 39-year-old William Deans, 28-year-old Jamie Scarbrough, 18-year-old Tanner Scarbrough and 24-year-old Elias Todd. The sheriff's office says if you see them, please call 911.
Four Inmates escape St. Mary Parish Jail
-
3 men arrested for illegally harvesting 27 sacks of oysters
-
Prison guard becomes inmate after arrest for sexual battery
-
Thibodaux Police searching for inmate’s wife after foiled escape plan
-
St Tammany grand jury hands up murder indictments in heroin overdose case
-
Police seize guns, stolen motorcycles, cash, from gang of ATV riders
-
-
Court Watch NOLA says attorney-client calls are recorded at Orleans Parish Jail
-
Thibodaux rape suspect who evaded arrest in a swamp captured in St. Charles Parish
-
Angola corrections officers injured after inmates attack them, refuse to work
-
Nine members of Treme’s ‘D-Block’ heroin ring indicted on racketeering charges
-
Slidell couple arrested after over $18K worth of drugs found in home with 1-year-old
-
-
Homeless man arrested after stealing 1956 World Series ticket from Slidell-area home
-
Metairie man arrested after fatal crash in St. James Parish
-
Covington man accused of stealing cash from registers at three businesses