Four Inmates escape St. Mary Parish Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. MARY PARISH, LA---Four men escaped from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The jail is located southeast of Lafayette. The three men are 39-year-old William Deans, 28-year-old Jamie Scarbrough, 18-year-old Tanner Scarbrough and 24-year-old Elias Todd. The sheriff's office says if you see them, please call 911.