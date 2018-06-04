× Adopt-a-Pet with Kittens Frebreezie, Allison, Marie, and Sturgill

Frebreezie, Allison, Marie, and Sturgill are part of a litter that is available for adoption through Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO).

Frebreezie (the lighter tabby) is the boldest of the pack. He is the dominant one.

Allison (the darker tabby) is a sweet docile gal & the runt of the group.

Marie (tuxedo with more white on her nose) is the loving, nurturing kitten. When the litter is hungry waiting for to eat in the mornings, she lets Frebreezie & Allison nurse on her & she grooms their heads & embraces them as they do it.

Sturgill (tuxedo with less white on his nose) gets along great with the litter – playing & sleeping with them, but he is the most independent & enjoys some space. He often finds pleasure, curled up in a separate hammock by himself.

June is Adopt-a-Shelter Cat month so ARNO is offering a promotional adoption fee – $75 for one kitten or $100 for 2. This includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a combo FIV/FeLV test, and a microchip.

Please go to www.animalrescueneworleans.org and click on adopt to fill out an application or email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for more info.

Click on Frebreezie, Allison, Marie, and Sturgill for more information.

Click here for more information about ARNO (Animal Rescue New Orleans).