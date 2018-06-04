Adopt-a-Pet with Kittens Frebreezie, Allison, Marie, and Sturgill

Posted 6:10 AM, June 4, 2018, by

Frebreezie, Allison, Marie, and Sturgill are part of a litter that is available for adoption through Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO).

Frebreezie

 

 

 

Related Story
Pup News: Meet Clover

 

 

Frebreezie (the lighter tabby) is the boldest of the pack. He is the dominant one.

Allison

 

 

Related Story
Pup News: Meet Wexel

 

 

 

Allison (the darker tabby) is a sweet docile gal & the runt of the group.

Marie

 

 

Related Story
Pup News: Meet Trix

 

 

 

Marie (tuxedo with more white on her nose) is the loving, nurturing kitten.  When the litter is hungry waiting for to eat in the mornings, she lets Frebreezie & Allison nurse on her & she grooms their heads & embraces them as they do it.

Sturgill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sturgill (tuxedo with less white on his nose) gets along great with the litter – playing & sleeping with them, but he is the most independent & enjoys some space.  He often finds pleasure, curled up in a separate hammock by himself.

June is Adopt-a-Shelter Cat month so ARNO is offering a promotional adoption fee – $75 for one kitten or $100 for 2.  This includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a combo FIV/FeLV test, and a microchip.

Please go to www.animalrescueneworleans.org and click on adopt to fill out an application or email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for more info.

Click on Frebreezie, Allison, Marie, and Sturgill for more information.

Click here for more information about ARNO (Animal Rescue New Orleans).