3 teens arrested for firing guns at N.O. East apartment complex

NEW ORLEANS – Three teens have been arrested for firing guns at a New Orleans East apartment complex.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 12:30 p.m. on May 31 in the 8500 block of the I-10 Service Road, according to the NOPD.

The officers spotted three teen boys ages 16, 15, and 14-years-old behind the Walnut Square apartments.

The three teens ran away, but officers were able to catch up to them inside the apartment complex, according to the NOPD.

The 16-year-old had a loaded 9mm Glock 26 handgun, and the 15-year-old had a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun.

The 16-year-old was booked with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and resisting an officer, while the 15-year-old was booked with illegal possession of a firearm and resisting an officer. The 14-year-old was booked with possession of marijuana, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with any other information regarding this incident should contact any Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.