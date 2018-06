× 1 killed in Uptown car crash

New Orleans – One person died in a car crash in Uptown on Sunday night.

Police say the crash happened in the 50 block of Versailles Boulevard, near Claiborne Avenue, around 7:30 p.m.

There was only one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led up to the crash.