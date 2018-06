Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The shucking contest at Oyster Fest was sponsored by P & J Oyster Company this year. The preliminary rounds of the shucking contest leading up to the actual contest was held on Thursday at P & J Oysters. Sixteen shuckers showed up for the first round but only six made it to the final round.

This years first place winner of the Oyster Shucking Competition went to Jay Gallet of Superior Seafood shucking 21 oysters in just 2 minutes.