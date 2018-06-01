What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for June 2-3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Another sizzling weekend is in store for the New Orleans area, with temperatures rising and lots of hot events to choose from.

Here are our event picks for the weekend of June 2-3:

SATURDAY:

Rubber Duck Derby - Want to make a difference? Watch rubber ducks race the Big Lake at City Park to help Second Harvest Food Bank. It's only $5 to adopt a rubber duck, and you have the chance to win one of 10 exciting prices, including the grand prize of $5,000! The race is at 4 p.m., but the fun kicks off at 2 p.m.

Crescent City Connection Bridge Run - It's time to lace up those running shoes and head across the river! The Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Connection Bridge Run is back Saturday. It kicks off at 7 p.m. It's $40 to register, and you get a race shirt at the end, along with a post-race party with live music, beer and food.

SUNDAY

Earth Fest - This kid-friendly event will feature crafts and interactive displays for all visitors to participate. A free yoga class will also be offered from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm by Jenna Keating, the Jefferson Parish Wellness Coordinator. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat s or towels for this class. The fest is from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Lafreniere Park in Metairie.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY