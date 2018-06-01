Shuckin’ Around Town: ACME Oyster House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Ahead of this weekend's Oyster Fest, we're Shuckin' Around Town to try some of the best oysters in New Orleans.

We spoke with Jeremy Deblieux, the Director of Business Development at Acme Oyster, and he knows a lot about oysters! That's because he's also Chairman of the Board of the 2018 New Orleans Oyster Festival.

We were after Acme's Oyster Remoulade, and they didn't disappoint. Deblieux let us in on the secret to the delicious dish, "What makes Acme's oysters so good is that they’re from right here in Louisiana. We serve Louisiana oysters every day and of the best oysters anywhere in the world."

So how is the Oysters Remoulade made? "We take fresh Louisiana oysters and we dust them in Acme’s own cornmeal and cornflower breading, flash fry them, serve them on the bed of lettuce with Acmes own remoulade sauce."

At the Oyster Fest you'll see a few other tasty treats, like shrimp and oyster po boys. But when it comes to oysters, there's one reason Acme does it best, "Oysters is our specialty, it’s in the name: Acme Oyster House. So whether it’s fried oysters, raw oysters, chargrilled oysters, that’s our specialty."