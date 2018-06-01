Here’s what you need in your hurricane evacuation survival bag

Posted 10:51 AM, June 1, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:58AM, June 1, 2018

Today is the start of hurricane season.  Kathleen Robert with the American Red Cross shows us what we need to put together a three-day survival bag, in case a disaster strikes.

What Do You Need In A Survival Kit?

Being prepared means being equipped with the proper supplies you may need in the event of an emergency or disaster.  Keep your supplies in an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in case you must evacuate.

At a minimum, you should have the basic supplies listed below:

  1. Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
  2. Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
  3. Flashlight [Available on the Red Cross Store]
  4. Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible) [Available on the Red Cross Store]
  5. Extra batteries
  6. First aid kit [Available on the Red Cross Store]
  7. Medications (7-day supply) and medical items
  8. Multi-purpose tool
  9. Sanitation and personal hygiene items
  10. Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
  11. Cell phone with chargers
  12. Family and emergency contact information
  13. Extra cash
  14. Emergency blanket [Available on the Red Cross Store]
  15. Map(s) of the area

Consider the needs of all family members and add supplies to your kit:

  •  Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc)
  •  Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)
  •  Games and activities for children
  •  Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)
  •  Two-way radios
  •  Extra set of car keys and house keys
  •  Manual can opener

Additional supplies to keep at home or in your survival kit based on the types of disasters common to your area:

  •  Whistle
  •  N95 or surgical masks
  •  Matches
  •  Rain gear
  •  Towels
  •  Work gloves
  •  Tools/supplies for securing your home
  •  Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes
  •  Plastic sheeting
  •  Duct tape
  •  Scissors
  •  Household liquid bleach
  •  Entertainment items
  •  Blankets or sleeping bags

More information is available at WWW.REDCROSS.ORG.

Related stories