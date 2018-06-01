Here’s what you need in your hurricane evacuation survival bag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is the start of hurricane season. Kathleen Robert with the American Red Cross shows us what we need to put together a three-day survival bag, in case a disaster strikes.

What Do You Need In A Survival Kit?

Being prepared means being equipped with the proper supplies you may need in the event of an emergency or disaster. Keep your supplies in an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in case you must evacuate.

At a minimum, you should have the basic supplies listed below:

Consider the needs of all family members and add supplies to your kit:

Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc)

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Games and activities for children

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

Two-way radios

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Manual can opener

Additional supplies to keep at home or in your survival kit based on the types of disasters common to your area:

Whistle

N95 or surgical masks

Matches

Rain gear

Towels

Work gloves

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes

Plastic sheeting

Duct tape

Scissors

Household liquid bleach

Entertainment items

Blankets or sleeping bags

More information is available at WWW.REDCROSS.ORG.