Game One: LeBron James’ face wins the internet

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Can someone give LeBron James a hug?

You've likely seen the video by now. Game 1 of the NBA finals was last night. The Cleveland Cavaliers were the 13-point underdogs -- the largest margin in finals history.

With five excruciating seconds left, they had a shot to win it at the line, but George Hill missed the go-ahead free throw. JR Smith managed to rebound the ball but didn't shoot it before time expired. Smith was under the impression that the Cavs were ahead, costing them the game. Golden State won the game 124 to 114. Insert the meme breaking Twitter this morning: LeBron James' WHHHHAAAT face.

“We just left a rest stop! Why didn’t you go then?” pic.twitter.com/ExXXogeocs — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) June 1, 2018

when your mom is yelling at you for something your sibling did #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ggk2bTaVfa — Donaven 〽️ (@_nevanod) June 1, 2018

When you leave all the doors open but your dog poops in the house anyway pic.twitter.com/LY8u7CqQzJ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) June 1, 2018

LeBron's mood is my life's everyday mood pic.twitter.com/VKpbH6XT3D — Jollibee Spicy Chicken Joy (@aiansalaysay) June 1, 2018

T.G.I.F. LeBron. T.G.I.F.