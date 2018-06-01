× Kick Start: Tigers advance in NCAA tournament

The LSU Tigers are off to a solid start in the NCAA regional at Corvallis, Oregon.

Second seeded LSU scored three times in the 6th inning on the way to a 6-4 win over third seeded San Diego State Friday afternoon.

Jake Slaughter’s base hit broke a three all tie, scoring Nick Coomes in the 6th. Coomes was 3 for 4, and scored two runs.

Nick Bush pitched five innings for the Tigers. Reliever Devin Fontenot pitched three innings of one run baseball for the Tigers. Todd Peterson got the final three outs for LSU.

The Tigers will play Saturday at 9 pm central time against the winner’s of Friday night’s game between Northwestern State and regional top seed Oregon State.