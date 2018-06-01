JPSO identifies suspect in multiple burglaries, theft investigation

METAIRIE, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect in a string of burglaries as well as a theft case. We told you about the crimes in our Wheel of Justice reports.

At first, the JPSO released information on three burglaries at Subway restaurants in the Metairie and Old Jefferson areas. We reported the cases in our Wheel of Justice report on April 18.

In those burglaries, deputies say the same man entered Subway restaurants after business hours and stole the cash drawers or the entire cash register.

The second time deputies released clues in the case, they announced that the same man was responsible for a theft at a gas station in Harahan. We told you about that update in our Wheel of Justice report on May 28.

In that theft case, deputies say the man entered the gas station and asked to buy a package of cigarettes. They say that when the store worker turned her back to get the cigarettes, the man grabbed the entire cash register and left.

Deputies were able to collect surveillance video from all of the crimes. They also have a couple of photos of the car that they say the man was using.

Now, the JPSO says that after the public appeals for help in the case, they have identified a New Orleans man named Andre Addison as the suspect. Deputies say they have secured eight warrants for his arrest on burglary charges and two additional warrants on simple robbery.

They say Addison was driving a dark gray 2016 Chevy Impala with a Tennessee license plate of 3J01N9.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the JPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

Deputies say they are working with other law enforcement agencies and say Addison could be responsible for other crimes.