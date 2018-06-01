Hollywood South News: Viola Davis & Allison Janney reportedly filming in Mandeville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Mandeville is seeing some filming action this year!

Amazon Prime Original Troupe Zero has started production on the North Shore.

There are no details yet on what the project is about, but we do know that the film will have two Oscar-winning actresses in the project. Viola Davis and Allison Janney are reportedly signed on to the project. The script was written by Oscar-nominated screenplay writer Lucy Alibar, who wrote the screenplay for the film Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Starlight Studios located near the Michoud NASA Facility opened its doors last summer. See what projects they've worked on and what projects are in the works by clicking the video above.