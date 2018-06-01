× Former New Orleans City Council President Oliver Thomas arrested

NEW ORLEANS– A former New Orleans City Council President was arrested Thursday afternoon after being involved in a car accident in New Orleans East.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to an accident with injury shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Read Boulevard and Dwyer Road.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that Oliver Thomas, who was driving one of the cars involved, had an outstanding traffic attachment in St. Charles Parish and was driving on a suspended license.

Thomas pleaded guilty in 2007 to taking $15,000 in bribes from Stan “Pampy” Barre to help Barre keep contracts to operate parking lots in the French Quarter. Thomas also convinced Barre to hire his friend, who diverted more money to Thomas through $1,000 payments.