× Coach at Luling gymnastics center accused of inappropriately touching young boys

METAIRIE, La. — A gymnastics coach at a gym in Luling is accused of inappropriately touching boys he coached, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan West, 26, was arrested Thursday (May 31) on 10 counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Deputies said the four male victims were between 10 and 15 years old and attended Flipnastics gym for training, where West was a coach.

The investigation began May 30 when one of the children told a relative that West had inappropriately touched him in Jefferson Parish.

West, a Kenner resident, was found at Surge Trampoline Park in Metairie and was arrested without incident.

Investigators are working with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office to determine if any incidents occurred in that jurisdiction. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Personal Violence Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.