× 2 shot, one killed in New Orleans East incident

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday night near the intersection of Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway that left a 30-year-old male victim dead and a second adult male victim injured.

Investigators say that Seventh District officers responded to a call of an shooting in the area shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The 30-year-old victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound(s) was transported to an area hospital via EMS.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers learned that the second male victim in this incident arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He is listed in critical condition.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as motive.

Homicide Detective Nick Williams is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.