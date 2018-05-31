Would you eat it? S’mores Mac and Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Since LBJ and Tamica loved the Bacon S'mores, Test Kitchen Taylor took it up a notch...but it didn't work out.

S'mores Mac & Cheese

4 cups Elbow Macaroni

2/3 cup Milk

1/2 cup Sour Cream

8 ounces Cream Cheese, room temperature

1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla

1/2 cup Brown Sugar, divided

2 teaspoons Iodized Salt, divided

2 cups Miniature Marshmallows, divided

1 cup Milk Chocolate Baking Morsels

2 tablespoons Butter, melted

9 Graham Crackers



Preheat oven to 350°.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Cook noodles for 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together milk, sour cream, cream cheese, vanilla, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 cup marshmallows. Cook until smooth. Remove from heat.

Add noodles, remaining marshmallows and chocolate chips. Fold gently to incorporate. Transfer to a greased 13x9-inch baking dish.

Combine butter and graham crackers in a medium bowl with remaining brown sugar and remaining salt. Crush to desired consistency.

Spread topping over noodles. Bake for 15 minutes, or until casserole is bubbling and topping is crisp.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!