What’s new at Essence Fest this year?

NEW ORLEANS -- We're only six weeks away from the annual party with a purpose.

Essence Fest organizers held their media luncheon Thursday to talk about the impact the festival has on the city and vice versa. While superstars like Janet Jackson and Jill Scott will take center stage in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Essence organizers say they've had some help promoting the festival this year from an unlikely source: a hit movie.

"Girls Trip was essentially a commercial for Essence Fest," said Essence Entertainment Director Cori Murray.

This year's Essence Fest runs Thursday, July 5 through Sunday, July 8 at the Superdome and Convention Center.

This year, you're asked to register online for the free daytime empowerment experience. Click here for more information.