NOLA 300: Catholic tours explore the history of faith in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- Catholicism has been a part of the Big Easy since well before New Orleans was founded 300 years ago.

"The Catholic Church has been here from the very beginning with LaSalle, when he put the flag in the ground, declaring Mississippi valley for the King of France and the Archdiocese of Quebec," explained Steve Brown, founder of Catholic Tours of the Crescent City.

Faith has always been a big part of the makeup of our city, with Catholics accounting for almost 40 percent of the population, according to the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

It makes sense that some of the most regal cathedrals around are found here.

That's why Brown launched Catholic Tours, which will take you on a two- or three-hour journey through the city's most storied Catholic landmarks.

We're not giving away all the secrets -- you'll have to book a tour for that -- but the tours are full of splendor and historical nuggets, from Immaculate Conception Church to St. Joseph's to the resting place of Henriette DeLille.

"It's a little different, We're not a ghost tour, we're not a voodoo tour," Brown said. "I've had people say that they have a new found respect and have learned things on this tour and people who have grown up here have learned things that they didn't know before."

If you want to take a tour with Brown, he offers a two-hour tour for $30 and a three-hour tour for $45.

