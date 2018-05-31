New Jersey police release body camera footage of violent beach arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Wildwood police released the body cam video of officers arresting a woman accused of underage drinking over the Memorial Day Weekend, according to WPIX.

A bystander posted video online showing a Wildwood police officer punching Emily Weinman in the head during the Saturday arrest. The 20-year-old woman faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.

The body camera footage released on Wednesday shows an officer as he confronts and argues with Weinman over the discovery of alcoholic iced tea drinks in her possession. Wildwood officials say the videos show Weinman assaulting the officers first.

Police have identified the officers involved as Thomas Cannon, John Hillman and Robert Jordan.

Weinman's lawyer says the videos show police overreacted.