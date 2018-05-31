× John Goodman opens up about ‘Roseanne’ controversy at Metairie auto shop

METAIRIE, La. — Actor John Goodman talked briefly about the controversy surrounding the cancellation of “Roseanne” when he was stopped by a photographer this week at a Metairie auto repair shop.

Goodman, who lives in New Orleans and played Dan Conner on the show, told ET Online that “everything’s fine,” but noted that he would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble.”

ABC canceled the hit sitcom on Tuesday after the show’s biggest star, Roseanne Barr, went on a racist Twitter rant.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC said. The cancellation comes just months after the show premiered to huge ratings.

Asked about the show’s cancellation ruining his chances for an Emmy, Goodman shrugged it off.

“I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway,” he said. “I’ve been up there [11] times already, and if I didn’t get one I’m not gonna get one.”

The photographer also asked Goodman about rumors that the show might go on without Roseanne in the form of a spin-off.

Goodman said if that’s the case, “then you’ve heard more than I have.”