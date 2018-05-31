It’s a good time to be Shamarr Allen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- From rocking the stage at Wednesday at the Square to headlining this weekend's Oyster Festival to working on a new album, New Orleans trumpeter Shamarr Allen is keeping busy these days.

Just don't try to categorize his music or what influences his sound.

"Today I might be listening to Garth Brooks, and later on this evening I might be listening to Lil Trippy with my sons or listening to blues with my daddy or grandfather," Allen told News with a Twist. "I listen to everything. I'm a musician first, so I listen to everything from rock to jazz to country, and I've been that way forever."

While many performers evolve both on stage and in the studio, Allen has remained comfortable in his own skin, just doing his own thing. That's the way it's always been for this Lower Ninth Ward-born musician.

"From the time I walked in the door to now, I've only done me. I'm not in a competition with anyone," Allen said.

Allen's new CD is called "True Orleans," and it's due out later this summer. On Father's Day, he'll release a new single called "I Love You," and you can catch him at Oyster Fest Saturday (June 2) at 6:30 p.m.

"The joy that I get from waking up and doing what I want, the way that I want to, and making a good living doing it? I can't ask for much more than that, man," Allen said.