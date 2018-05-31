× Gas Price Index: Average gas prices in and around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Gas prices haven’t changed much since their record highs last week.

The American Automobile Association, better known as AAA, expects prices at the pump to start dropping soon because oil and gas futures plunged after Russia and Saudi Arbia expressed interest in increasing the oil supply.

Here’s a map of where you can find the cheapest gas prices in and around New Orleans. Click the red dots on the map to see the business name, location and prices.