Flashback: Antron Seiber

He was one of the greatest athletes ever to wear the uniform of the Independence Tigers, and on Dec. 5, 1997, Antron Seiber quarterbacked the Tigers to a convincing semifinal road win at Farmerville.

Seiber signed with the LSU Tigers, but they never got the chance to harness his considerable skills.

An outfielder, Seiber was drafted by Boston in the third round of the 1999 draft. He signed with the Red Sox.

Almost 20 years later, his name still resonates with fans of the Independence Tigers.

