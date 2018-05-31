× 2018 New Orleans Oyster Festival

“You better not eat for days leading up to the New Orleans Oyster Festival. We have collected the best seafood restaurants New Orleans has to offer, and packed them into one area for two days. Who could ask for anything more?” – nolaoysterfest.org

June 2-3, 2018

Woldenberg Park (Located Next to the Entergy Giant Screen Theater/Aquarium) 1 Canal St. New Orleans, LA 70130

10:00am-8:00pm

Free Admission

VIP Admission Oyster Festival VIP guests can relax with complimentary beverages, seating and A/C restrooms. Each VIP guest will receive one ticket to redeem for any food item at the festival. The complimentary beverages include 5 alcoholic drinks (Liquor, Beer or Wine) and unlimited soda and water. VIP One Day Pass (June 3, 2018) – $75 (+ $4.81 fee) VIP Weekend Pass (June 2-3, 2018) – $125 (+ $7.34 fee)

Schedule of Events Saturday, June 2, 2018 Main Stage 10:30am-11:45am – Treme Brass Band 12:00pm-12:45pm – P&J Oyster Shucking Contest 1:00pm-2:30pm – Lost Bayou Ramblers 2:45pm-4:15pm – Bucktown All Stars 4:30pm-6:00pm – Darcy Malone & The Tangle 6:30pm-8:00pm – Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs Cooking Demonstration Stage 11:30am-12:15pm – TBD 12:45pm-1:30pm – TBD 1:45pm-2:30pm – TBD 3:00pm-4:00pm – Blu Kru Brass Band 4:30pm-5:30pm – Red Wolf Brass Band Sunday, June 3, 2018 Main Stage 10:30am-11:30am – One-A-Chord 11:45pm-1:00pm – ACME Oyster House World Oyster Eating Contest 1:15pm-2:45pm – The Mulligan Brothers 3:00pm-4:30pm – Sweet Crude 4:45pm-6:15pm – Naughty Professor w/Sexy Dex 6:45pm-8:00pm – Bag of Donuts Cooking Demonstration Stage 11:00am-11:45pm – TBD 1:00pm-1:45pm – TBD 2:00pm-2:45pm – TBD 3:15pm-4:15pm – One Shot Brass Band 4:45pm-5:45pm – Young Pin Stripes



Click here for more information about the New Orleans Oyster Festival.

Creole House Restaurant & Oyster Bar

“Creole House Restaurant & Oyster Bar serves New Orleans classics in the perfect casual atmosphere for everyone to enjoy. It stands as the oldest existing building on Canal Street, recently updated for your dining pleasure. Creole House offers Cajun and Creole cuisine, serving up true southern classics and future New Orleans staples to dazzle your taste buds. Take the time to partake in fresh oysters or spoil yourself with Southern Louisiana seafood restaurant classics: Gumbo, Shrimp & Grits, Crawfish, Chargrilled Oysters, Po-boys and more!” – creolehouserestaurant.com

Address 509 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70130

Phone 504-323-2109

Menus Regular Menu Breakfast Menu

Hours Sunday – Thursday: 7:00am-11:00pm Friday & Saturday: 7:00am-Midnight



Click here for more information about Creole House Restaurant & Oyster Bar.