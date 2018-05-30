Who won best pie for ‘Waitress’ the musical?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- "We did a king cake custard pie with rum sauce on top," says Dave Haydel with Haydel's Bakery.

Gambino's, Haydel's and Windowsill Pies are the finalists all three top-notch bakeries competing for the chance to be the "Official pie of Waitress New Orleans."

“We enjoy doing it, we like to compete and we think we have a great product and we enjoy competing. Great competitors that we are against." Sam Scelfo with Gambino’s bakery

Pies are the key ingredient to the storytelling of Waitress, the musical.

The story is centered around Jenna, a waitress and pie maker. So naturally, Jenna needs a killer pie.

"I fell in love with that movie when it came out years ago and was super excited to find out that it had broadened its horizons and been translated into a musical," says Marielle Dupre with Windowsill Pies.

Bakers will present their pies to chefs from the New Orleans School of Cooking.

The winning bakery's recipe will be inserted in all Waitress cookbooks sold at the Saenger Theatre during performances. Bakers also have the option to sell the "official Waitress pie" at their bakery as an added incentive.

So who will take home the top prize?

"We're super excited because this is a pie that a lot of people don't know about. It's not always on the menu, so it's a great way to promote a pie to new people," says Nicole Eiden with Windowsill Pies.

So there you have it.

Windowsill Pies is the official winner with their Lazy Summer Strawberry and Cream Pie. It's simply delicious.