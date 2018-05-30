× Three Tangipahoa residents arrested on murder, robbery charges after body found in Tickfaw

TICKFAW, La. — Three Tangipahoa Parish residents have been arrested in connection with the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in Tickfaw.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bowen Dewey Soulier of Pearl River was reported Tuesday morning. Family members said they had not seen or heard from him since early Friday, May 25.

Soulier’s body was found about 2 p.m. in a wooded area along Oller Road.

Three people — 25-year-old Cody Powell of Loranger, 27-year-old Kayla Rodrigue of Ponchatoula, and 19-year-old Darwin Dugger of Amite — have been arrested in connection with Soulier’s death.

Powell has been booked on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery by use of a firearm and obstruction of justice. Rodrigue is charged with obstruction of justice, principal to armed robbery, and principal to first degree murder. Dugger has been charged with first degree murder, obstruction of justice, and armed robbery.

Investigators said Soulier planned to meet up with Rodrigue somewhere in Tickfaw, but it was a setup for a robbery.

Investigators believe when Soulier met Rodrigue, Powell and Dugger showed up and tried to rob him.

A brief struggle ensued, and Soulier was shot and killed.

The suspects are accused of loading Soulier’s body into his vehicle and unloading the body on the side of the road. After they reportedly dumped the body, they drove Soulier’s green Ford F-150 to the parish line in Uneedus and set the truck on fire.

Soulier was found by a driver who saw his body lying in the wood-line near the roadway.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-902-2088. Detectives Stephen Jenkins and Heath Martin are the lead investigators on this case.