× Texas man killed in three-vehicle Iberville Parish crash

White Castle, La– Shortly before 6:00 pm on May 29, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a three vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on LA Hwy 405 at LA Hwy 933 in Iberville Parish. The crash took the life of 32-year-old Gerardo G. Hernandez of Brownsville, TX.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Hernandez was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on LA Hwy 405.

He was traveling behind a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by 63 year old Esther Green of White Castle.

At the same time, 54 year old Jacob Tatman of Prairieville was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 405 in a 2008 Nissan Titan.

Green began to slow her Ford in order to make a right left off of LA Hwy 405, and for unknown reasons Hernandez struck the rear of the Ford with his Chevy.

After that impact, the Chevy crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck the Nissan head-on.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a seat belt, Hernandez sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office.

Green and Tatman were both properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Both were transported from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge with moderate injuries.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this crash, but toxicology samples were taken from all drivers to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.