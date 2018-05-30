St. John deputies ID victims in double shooting that killed 4-year-old and her father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAPLACE, La. -- Deputies in St. John the Baptist Parish are asking the public to "help us find justice" for the 29-year-old man and his 4-year-old daughter who were gunned down Tuesday night while carrying groceries up to their apartment.

According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, Cameron Mack was carrying his daughter Cali and groceries upstairs to their apartment in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle in LaPlace , when a gunman came out of the darkness and fired multiple shots, killing both of them.

Detectives believe Cameron Mack was targeted, but the motive is not clear.

A $5,000 Crimestoppers reward is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect or suspects responsible for their deaths.

“SJSO needs help solving this senseless and violent tragedy,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “I just hope and pray that God will lead us to this suspect."

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website.