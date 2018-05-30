× New petition asks Becca from ‘The Bachelorette’ not to choose suitor

NEW ORLEANS — A new Care2 petition is calling on “The Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin not to choose contestant Garrett Yrigoyen.

According to Care2, Garrett Yrigoyen deleted his Instagram account after fans noticed he had previously “liked” right-wing memes.

They said he “liked” memes that joke about throwing immigrant children over the wall, positioned feminists as ugly, and accused David Hogg and other Parkland students of being crisis actors.

Kufrin awarded Yrigoyen the “first impression” rose during the season premiere of “The Bachelorette” on Monday night.

Care2 petition author Kelsey Bourgeois said that Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is a “left leaning-feminist,” so she shouldn’t pick Yrigoyen.

“I’m especially worried because Garrett got the first impression rose, which typically signifies that they will go really far in the competition,” Bourgeois said.

View the Care2 Petiton HERE.

So far the petition has received nearly 2,000 supporters.

Yrigoyen, 29, is a medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada.