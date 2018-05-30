× New Orleans men accused of using fake credit card numbers to buy at least $3,500 worth of seafood

METAIRIE, La. — Two New Orleans men have been booked in Jefferson Parish on charges of theft, forgery and access device fraud after allegedly using fake credit card numbers to buy thousands of dollars worth of seafood around Metairie.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Mastephon Taylor and 19-year-old Jamal Crawford, both of New Orleans, are believed to be responsible for at least $3,500 worth of theft to local businesses.

There may be other businesses out there that the suspects targeted.

Taylor and Crawford are accused of using fraudulent credit card numbers to make phone orders to a seafood business, this one located in Metairie. Once the transactions were initially approved, they would pick up the merchandise.

In all, several hundred pounds of fresh shrimp, crawfish, catfish, and oysters were obtained from the business.

Anyone with information, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this fraud, is asked to call JPSO Economic Crimes Detective Stephen Bowman at 504-364-5235.