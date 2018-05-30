× JPSO: Man shoots, kills acquaintance who tried to force his way into Harvey home

HARVEY, La. — A Harvey homeowner shot and killed an acquaintance who reportedly entered his house without permission Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 66-year-old Harvey resident went into an acquaintance’s home in the 400 block of Maple Avenue about 6 a.m. The man is believed to have brandished a gun while in an altercation with the homeowner.

The homeowner shot the man during a struggle.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information as of 1 p.m. Wednesday (May 30.) It’s unclear if the homeowner has been arrested.

Check back for updates.