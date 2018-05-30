× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Eat Fit Spice Cakes by Junior Chef Challenge Winner Daniel St. Etienne

As 2018 Junior Chef Challenge Grand Prize Winner of the New Orleans Home & Garden Show, Daniel St. Etienne was one of 3 Jr. Chef finalists who competed in the Jr. Chef Cooking Challenge at the New Orleans Home & Garden Show this spring. Today we’re Getting the Skinny on Daniel’s Eat Fit Spice Cake recipe remake!

From Daniel: “I entered the Eat Fit Jr. Chef Challenge to inspire and set an example for the younger members of the Culinary club at Brother Martin High School. Leaders of the club encouraged members to submit a recipe to bring out the creative aspect of culinary we hope to ignite in them.

I chose this recipe as it is a great dish when entertaining guests and makes for a delicious holiday gift, as well. This recipe is low in sugar with no white, refined carbohydrates. Swerve is used in place of sugar; Greek yogurt is used in place of butter.”

Eat Fit Spice Cakes

Makes 8-10 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup almond flour

½ cup coconut flour

¼ teaspoon xanthan gum

3 tablespoons Swerve

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ tablespoon cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoon cardamom

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup almond milk

5 eggs

¾ cups Greek yogurt

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a large pan by spraying with non-stick spray, then line with parchment, and spray the parchment with non-stick spray.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, add almond coconut flour, xanthan gum, Swerve, baking powder, salt, spices, and almond milk; mix until well combined.

Beat in eggs, Greek yogurt, and vanilla and beat until smooth.

Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with moist crumbs. Cool completely, and cut cake into rounds with a table knife or a large biscuit cutter. Place cakes in fridge to freeze and serve.

Per Serving: 160 calories, 9 grams fat, 2.5 grams saturated fat, 350 mg sodium, 15 mg carbohydrate, 10 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 10 grams protein.

For information about 2019 New Orleans Home & Garden Show, please visit neworleanshomeshows.com. For more information about Eat Fit NOLA, please visit www.EatFitNOLA.com.

