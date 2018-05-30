× Dark smoke plumes expected at Carrollton Water Plant Thursday as part of planned test

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage & Water Board is planning a test at its newly repaired Turbine 5 Thursday that will send dark smoke plumes into the air at the Carrollton Water Plant.

According to the Sewerage and Water Board, the test is planned, and the smoke is no cause for concern. General Election Co. is conducting the test.

This test is part of regular operating procedures.

Turbine 5 is a duel-fuel turbine generator that typically runs on natural gas, but can switch to diesel to ensure it has a backup fuel source during rain events. The S&WB’s diesel delivery systems underwent necessary maintenance and repairs to improve its reliability.

The testing will take place at 12:30 p.m. and last about half an hour. Residents with questions can call 52-WATER or 311.

Turbine 5 was returned to service in March after undergoing emergency repairs in the aftermath of the summer 2017 flood events. It has successfully performed through two major rain events in 2018 and remains available as hurricane season is set to begin.

Also available to the S&WB are Turbines 1, 3 and 6, four Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) generators, and a host of frequency changers and backup generators capable of producing more than 71 MW of 25 Hz power. The drainage system requires about 52 MW of power to run at full-go.