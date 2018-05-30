× Amazon Prime benefits expanded to Whole Foods stores in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Starting today (May 30), being an Amazon Prime member means savings at Whole Foods stores in Louisiana.

Whole Foods said in a news release that Prime members will receive an additional 10 percent off sale items at Whole Foods, typically hundreds of products throughout the store, plus exclusive weekly deep discounts on select popular items.

These savings are currently available at Whole Foods Market stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Kansas City, Missouri, Louisiana, New Mexico, northern Nevada, northern California, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and at Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide.

To start saving, customers can download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with their Amazon account and then scan the app’s Prime Code at checkout. Or, customers can opt in to use their mobile phone number to save at checkout.

Amazon Prime members pay $12.99 per month, or $119 per year, for a variety of added benefits, including free shipping, Prime Video, music and movie downloads and more.

Those benefits have been extended to Whole Foods after Amazon bought the grocery store chain last year.