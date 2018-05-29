Watch man steal vodka, empty purse at Magazine Street restaurant

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a bottle of vodka and emptying an employee’s purse at a Magazine Street restaurant.

The unidentified man walked into the restaurant in the 3100 block of Magazine around 11:40 p.m. on May 25 and asked to use the bathroom, according to the NOPD.

The man then made his way to the restaurant’s back office, where he rummaged around until he found the purse, which he stuffed under his shirt.

After leaving the office, the man went into the bathroom, where he emptied valuables from the purse and stuffed the purse in a cabinet below the sink.

He then grabbed a bottle of vodka on his way out of the restaurant, according to the NOPD.

The man is thought to be in his late 30s, with a thin build. He was wearing a white polo style T-shirt, dark jeans, and a bucket hat.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact Detective Amanda Williams at (504) 658-6123 or any member of the Sixth District Property Crimes Unit at (504) 658-6060.