Study: Hurricane Maria death toll tops 4,600

A study released by Harvard University Tuesday says Hurricane Maria likely killed thousands more Puerto Ricans than officials estimate.

Researchers said they surveyed households on the island in the aftermath of Maria, according to CNN.

According to researchers, there is evidence of more than 4,600 “excess deaths” during the storm and its aftermath.

The powerful Category 4 hurricane hit Puerto Rico Sept. 20, obliterating buildings and taking out power for almost the entire island. As of May 23, almost 14,000 people were still without power in the U.S. territory.

Authorities in Puerto Rico have placed the death toll at 64, but Harvard researchers say that number will rise to more than 5,000.

The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.