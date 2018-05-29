Rudy Giuliani booed at birthday Yankees game

It was not a warm home team welcome for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, an avid Yankees fan, was back in the Bronx for a game on Memorial Day in celebration of his 74th birthday.

“The New York Yankees wish a very happy birthday to Mayor Giuliani,” an announcer said over the loudspeaker during the game. The birthday greeting was greeted by loud and sustained boos throughout the crowd. The team also lost 5-1 to the Houston Astros.

“America’s Mayor” has come back into the public’s eye — and scrutiny — as a lawyer for President Donald Trump. Since joining the legal team in late April, Giuliani has generated a flurry of headlines about the commander in chief and the Russia investigation.

During a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Giuliani called into question the special counsel’s Russia probe, defended Trump’s political attacks on the Mueller team and called former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan “two clowns.”