Police identify suspect wanted in deadly 2017 triple shooting

New Orleans – Police have identified the man they say is responsible for a 2017 triple shooting in Algiers.

Laymon Hayes, 21, is five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

On May 17, 2017, three people were shot in the 5200 hundred block of Timber Haven Lane.

Officers found one man shot to death inside a car. Two other people later died at the hospital.

If you have any information on Hayes’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

